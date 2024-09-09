Madonna stuns in sheer top with boyfriend Akeem at Off White Party

Madonna debuts romance with Akeem on July 4.

Madonna turned heads as she stepped out in style with her new boyfriend, Akeem Morris, at the Off White party during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

The iconic pop star made a bold fashion statement while enjoying a night out with Akeem, whom she had previously introduced to her fans on Instagram.

The couple, who share a 38-year age gap, looked smitten as they walked hand-in-hand through the bustling crowd, with him wrapping a protective arm around Madonna.

The Like A Virgin singer wowed in a vibrant yellow and blue striped mesh long-sleeve top layered over a black bra, pairing the look with baggy denim jeans and pointed black heels.

Madonna first introduced her fans to Akeem on July 4, just months after her split from ex-boyfriend Josh Popper, who was 36 years her junior.

The pop icon shared intimate photos of the pair celebrating Independence Day together in New York City, and later posted an image of the two in bed as part of a “Hot Fun In The Summer Time” social media post.

Though their romance appeared new to the public, Akeem, a Jamaican-born footballer, has actually been part of Madonna’s life for a while.

The couple had previously crossed paths in a magazine shoot for Paper magazine, which hit the stands in August 2022.