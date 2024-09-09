Angelina Jolie honoured with moving gesture from Pax at TIFF

Angelina Jolie makes debut red carpet appearance with Pax following his e-bike accident

Angelina Jolie received a heart-warming gesture from her special plus one at the Without Blood world premiere.

According to People, on Sunday, September 8, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which marks the debut of her new film, Jolie, 49, was accompanied by her son Pax, who also contributed in the project.

Following the screening of the latest movie, the Maleficent star engaged in a Q&A session with her co-stars, including Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir.

When the segment was concluded, Jolie’s 20-year-old son joined the audience in giving her mother and the Without Blood cast a standing ovation.

He was seated in the audience near Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The mother-son duo made an appearance following Pax’s July e-bike accident. Ahead of the premiere, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm very happy he's healthy," referring to her son’s health and his job on the movie.

The credits note that Pax worked on the Electronic Press Kit. Jolie’s eldest son, Maddox, also worked with Pax in the assistant director department.

In addition to Pax and Maddox, 23, Jolie shares Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband, Brad Pitt.