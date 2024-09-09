King Charles issues final warning to Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

King Charles covers both his bodyguards and a living allowance

King Charles is reportedly "losing patience" with Prince Andrew and has presented him with "only two possible options" regarding his residence at Windsor.



Despite stepping down from official duties nearly five years ago, Andrew, 64, continues to reside in the expansive Royal Lodge in Windsor. His police security detail was withdrawn following his fall from grace, and Charles now covers both his bodyguards and a living allowance.

However, according to reports from The Times, Charles has grown increasingly frustrated with Andrew and is urging him to vacate the Royal Lodge. The King has reportedly outlined "two options" for Andrew's future.

One option is for Andrew to find a way to cover his security and household expenses independently, without relying on financial support from Charles.

This presents a challenge for Andrew, who has had no significant income aside from his naval pension since his disgrace due to ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The second option is for Andrew to relocate to "more suitable accommodation," such as Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Harry and Meghan. Located within the Windsor estate's security perimeter, Frogmore was renovated by the Sussexes prior to their departure from royal duties.

It's believed Charles would be willing to support Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, if they chose to move into the currently unoccupied Frogmore Cottage.

A source told The Times: "It is now two years into the King’s reign and he wants the matter settled."

Last month The Sun revealed that Charles had laid off Andrew's ten-strong private security detail.

A palace insider told The Sun: "Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge."

The source added: "What other reason could there be to take his security away?

"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October.

"It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."

It comes after it emerged Charles was turning up the heat on Andy in a stand-off dubbed the “siege of Royal Lodge” in May earlier this year.

The King has reportedly cautioned his brother that his living situation could become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable.”

Earlier this year, The Sun exclusively revealed that Andrew, who resides at the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, declined the offer to move to nearby Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Harry and Meghan.

According to friends of the Duke, his "cast iron" 75-year lease on the Royal Lodge gives him little reason to vacate the home he’s lived in for the past 20 years.

Palace insiders have consistently emphasised that while Andrew "remains the King’s brother" and is welcome at family gatherings, he will never return to public duties.



