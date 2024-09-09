Ed Sheeran shares 'exciting' news about music career

Ed Sheeran delights fans with rare music update

Ed Sheeran shares an exciting new update for his fans, announcing a brand new Mathematics Tour Collection.

The Grammy Award winner, who is gearing up to finish off the epic tour next year as part of the same collection, took to his Instagram to make the big announcement.

Sharing a round-up of video snaps of his tour performances, the Shape of You singer highlighted the most iconic moments.

Sheeran said in the video, "I'm not supposed to be saying this, but I'm doing a 'Mathematics' vinyl that comes out in September, just to sort of mark the end of 'Mathematics' and what it's meant to me these past 15 years."

The singer, who has won many accolades over the years, wrote in the caption, 'It’s been 15 years of releasing these Mathematics albums and it’s been a hell of a journey so far. I wanted to make a collection of the songs I play on the tour, but also just to have all the big songs in one place for fans, or new coming fans, a journey of where its been and where it is now.

“The tour collection vinyl / CD will also have some voicenotes from me hidden in them, talking about all my memories behind the songs and from tour, so look out for them,” he explained.

In addition, the 33-year-old didn’t hesitate from announcing the new vinyl release on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging his fans to mark calendars ahead of the tour.

This sparked curiosity among fans who couldn’t help but glee over the big news.

A fan enthused, “Life is better with you in it! @teddysphotos Thank you for all these beautiful pieces of your heart and soul that has healed millions across the globe.”

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the last leg of his Mathematics Tour Collection, which is slated to release on September 27, 2024.