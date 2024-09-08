King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth with emotional statement

King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth with new statement

King Charles released a heartfelt statement in remembrance of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.



Buckingham Palace released the late monarch's delightful picture on the official social media accounts of the royal family.

The short caption alongside the picture reads, "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022."

For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth took her last breaths on September 8, 2022.

Earlier, Sunday Express reported that King Charles "misses his mummy terribly," so he "needs to mark the day she passed with some quiet reflection and prayers in church."

The source added, "It's been a tough two years. But His Majesty is finally through the woods and can see a way forward."

It is important to note that the present monarch of the UK has been currently undergoing cancer treatment.

However, Charles is determined and follows in the footsteps of his late mother as he keeps performing his royal duties despite his health woes.