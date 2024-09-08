Andrew Garfield reacts to viral horse meme in 'We Live in Time' poster

Andrew Garfield stars with Florence Pugh in his newest movie

Andrew Garfield reacted to We Live in Time's famous horse that led to the viral meme trend on the internet.

Garfield, who co-stars with Florence Pugh in the film, recently made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

As The Amazing Spider-Man actor was asked about the meme during a conversation with to CTV's Etalk at the TIFF red carpet, he jokingly thanked the viral trend for bringing his film to people's attention.

"Thank you for bringing up the horse," he said. "I hadn't heard from him since our shoot day but I pray he makes an appearance [at the premiere] 'cause without him, we really are nothing.”

He continued, "Yeah, no-one would be aware of this film if it wasn't for that f***ing horse."

Garfield and Pugh portray a married couple faced with a devastating news which changes their world completely.

The movie debuted at TIFF on Friday and will be screened on three days of the BFI London Film Festival next month, before its general release on New Year's Day.

The viral meme began from the film's promotional poster which depicted the two actors enjoying a carousel ride but the hilariously odd expressions of the horse seemingly garnered the most attention.

The silly expression on the horse’s face and its huge proportion in the frame made it look out of place and more of a distraction rather than a part of the picture, hence giving birth to a new meme template.