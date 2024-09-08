Paris Hilton shares insight into sibling relationship between her son and daughter

Paris Hilton reflects on sibling relationship between her son and daughter

Paris Hilton has recently opened up about sibling relationship between her son and daughter.



In a new interview with US WEEKLY, the reality star revealed, “My son is obsessed with her sister.”

“He’s so sweet and gentle,” continued the 43-year-old.

Paris mentioned, “He’ll just lay next to [London] and, like, kiss her forehead … she’s obsessed with [him] too. She just laughs, smiles.”

“It’s just so cool just to see them grow up together,” she remarked.

Paris added, “His smile, I’m just imagining it right now. I’m just, like, [it] makes me wanna cry. I love them so much.”

This is Paris star, who shares London and Phoenix with her husband author Carter Reum, told US in August 2023 that she had “always dreamed” about being a mother and “starting a family of her own”.

“It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” stated Paris.

Earlier in June, the Stars are Blind actress reflected on her motherhood journey, calling it her “favourite and best era” yet.

“These angels just bring so much love and happiness into my life. It’s just my heart feels so full every second,” she further said.

Lately, Paris is busy working on another reality show with her Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie.

“This year has been incredible,” she spilled to US.

Paris explained, “There’s even, like, rumours on TikTok, people are like, ‘There’s no way this is Paris doing all that.”

“She has to have, like, five clones, just going around the world doing all these different projects and going and feeding the children in Jamaica, and then going to Washington, D.C.’ They’re like, ‘There’s no way it’s just one person,’” pointed out the star.

Paris said, “I wish I had clones to do all that, but no. It’s all me.”