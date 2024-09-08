Rihanna reignites old feud with Naomi Campbell at fashion event



Rihanna seemingly took a dig at long-lost friend Naomi Campbell during her grand appearance at New York Fashion Week on September 6, 2024.

In the viral videos of the fashion event, the Fenty Beauty founder was seen turning a blind eye towards the supermodel.

As Rihanna walked in, she first shared a hug with the former British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

However, the moment which bagged the attention of netizens was the globally known musician completely ignoring Naomi who was pleasantly waiting to greet her.

The person, who initially posted the video of the two leading ladies, wrote, "Naomi Campbell and Rihanna really do hate each other."

While reacting to the video, another fan penned, "Rihanna said God forgives but I don’t lmao."

For the unversed, the feud speculations between Rihanna and Naomi were first sparked in 2017 when the two unfollowed each other on social media.

According to The Mirror, the Diamond singer and the model gradually parted ways after Rihanna started dating businessman, Hassan Jameel in 2017.

Interestingly, before Rihanna, Jameel was romantically involved with Naomi.