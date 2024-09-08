Dick Van Dyke’s 98th birthday special scores major Emmy win

Dick Van Dyke bags yet another accolade at the 2024 Emmys

Dick Van Dyke added another feather to his cap by earning a new award.

According to People, the legendary actor nabbed an award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for his 98th birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

The two-hour-long CBS special, which featured archival footage and live performances of Van Dyke’s songs from his illustrious career of more than seven decades, aired in December.

Van Dyke's latest win landed him the status of the oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy, previously held by the late Norman Lear.

"Thank you, that reception, I cannot tell you what it means," Van Dyke said in his acceptance speech, further reminding the audience, "I'm 99 next month."

His wife Arlene Silver also joined him on stage as the producer of the special tribute.

The 98-year-old actor's win at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 7, comes just three months after he secured another history-making win at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

In June, Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever as he took home the prize for best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.