'The Handmaid's Tale' begins production on final season

Production has started on the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu announced on September 6.



A photo of Elisabeth Moss, the show's star, was shared on Instagram, confirming the news. The final season is expected to premiere in Spring 2025.

"It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," said creator and executive producer Bruce Miller at the time.

"We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point," his statement continued.

Although specifics about the season 6 storyline remain under wraps, showrunner Bruce Miller previously hinted at a satisfying conclusion, stating in a November 2022 interview with DigitalSpy: "We're going to wrap it up on our own terms."

"It’s something we never get with just the way the business is set up. And also, more importantly, not something everyone would give to the audience," he said.

"But I have the benefit of having had two things. I have a book. The book and the author is very much alive and very helpful to me."

Seasons 1-5 of The Handmaid's Tale are available to stream on Hulu.