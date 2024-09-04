Princess Eugenie embraces K-Pop in Korea after King Charles' honour of Blackpink

Princess Eugenie made an unexpected appearance in Korea on Monday night, attending a K-pop concert featuring the artist G-Dragon.

The 34-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was spotted at the event, which was part of the Chanel Culture Fund Frieze Seoul 2024, held at the Leeum Museum of Art.

Eugenie stood out in a sleeveless Gradient Midi Dress designed by London-based Peter Pilotto. A clip shared on Instagram showed the princess capturing the performance on her iPhone, highlighting her connection to the art world, reported GB News.

As an art director for Hauser & Wirth, a well-known international gallery, Eugenie may have attended the Chanel Culture Fund Frieze Seoul 2024 in a professional capacity.

This wasn’t the first time she donned the Peter Pilotto dress; royal fashion enthusiasts noted she had worn it since 2019, including at a Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award presentation at Buckingham Palace.

Details of her trip remain unclear, including whether she travelled alone or was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two young sons, August and Ernest. For the occasion, the princess opted for a simple look, with loose curls and a warm-toned smokey eye.

This surprising blend of British royalty and K-pop isn’t limited to Eugenie’s recent outing. In November 2023, King Charles awarded Honorary MBEs to K-pop sensation Blackpink during a state visit by the President of South Korea.

Eugenie’s appearance at the G-Dragon concert, along with King Charles's recognition of Blackpink, underscores a growing cultural exchange between British royalty and Korean pop culture.

This trend reflects K-pop's global influence and the Royal Family’s efforts to engage with diverse international audiences.