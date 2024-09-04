Kate Middleton takes major decision for herself amid cancer treatment

Princess Kate has reportedly been making new plans to 'reconnect' with the public despite her challenging battle with cancer.

According to Life & Style, Catherine is "feeling so much stronger and healthier," giving her a chance to mark his royal comeback.

For the unversed, the future Queen of England was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and since then, she has following the advice of her medical team by staying away from the spotlight.

However, now, the mother-of-three "can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business."

The source revealed that Kate is "looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits."



The Princess of Wales was last photographed attending a church service with the royal family during the Balmora summer break.

It is important to mention that the mother-of-three updated royal fans about her health update in an emotional social media post on July 14.

Kate wrote, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

