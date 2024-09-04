Charli XCX delights her ailing fans with hidden detail in album 'Brat'

Charli’s Brat Tracks can scientifically save lives

Charli XCX's album Brat is healthy for the heart.

The American Heart Association recently revealed that Charli XCX’s recent album can be useful asset in case of a medical emergency.



The organisation revealed that hit tracks 360 as well as Spring Breakers are the correct tempo for hands-only CPR a.k.a. cardiopulmonary resuscitation without mouth-to-mouth breaths, as both songs feature 120 beats per minute.

"It's not #BratSummer unless you're bumpin' the beat of 360 by @charli_xcx to remember the tempo for Hands-Only CPR," the association stated in a post on August 27th.

"If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest," the caption continued.

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement, with one pointing to the song's fitting lyrics, "ah that’s what she meant when she said, 'i’m tectonic, moves, i make em, shock you like DEFIBRILLATORS.'”

While another chimed in, “Saving a life has never been so brat lol.”

The Apple musician got featured on the Billboard Hot 100 hits for four of her tracks, 360, Girl, So Confusing, Guess and Apple, in the latest chart-topping album.

The album was quick to garner music enthusiasts’ attention on social media, to the point where it became a new cultural phenomenon.

Fans created videos showcasing Brat aesthetic on TikTok and Instagram.

Explaining the essence of “brat” in a TikTok video, Charlie XCX shared, “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes."

She continued, "Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”