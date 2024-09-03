Prince William makes delightful announcement after Kate’s health update

Prince William issued a new statement after Princess Kate's "positive" health report.

The Prince of Wales took to his official Instagram handle, wholeheartedly welcoming the Australian TV star Robert Irwin and South African actress Nomzamo Mbathanew into the Earthshot family.

William wrote, "Proud to welcome our new @earthshotprize Council Members and Ambassadors!"

For the unversed, William's thoughtful initiative aims to address the alarming environmental issues.

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales' delightful message came after Life & Style reported that Catherine's cancer treatment has been going well.

The source said, "But she’s also very excited to be getting back to work herself. She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier and with them busy at school she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again."