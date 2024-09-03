Anya Taylor-Joy makes rare admission about 'dream' Disney role

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals dream Disney role in latest confessional

Anya Taylor-Joy is making a surprising revelation about her dream Disney role after basking in the success of Dune: Part Two.

The 28-year-old actress, who is widely known for her groundbreaking role in Netflix’s limited-series Queen’s Gambit, shared that she wishes to star as Elsa in Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck’s Frozen.

During her latest interview with Vogue, Anya expressed her thoughts on playing Arendelle's Snow Queen, saying: "I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand."

The actress didn't shy away from wanting to be the "favourite" star at every kid's birthday party.

She added, “All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My auntie is Elsa’. I think that would be pretty sick.”

The Golden Globe winner, who happens to be one of the most popular young stars in the industry, has her eyes set on the role, but the decision ultimately rests with Disney and the creators.

Fans will be more than thrilled to see their favorite star in the live-action adaptation, if it happens.