Kate Middleton, Prince William turn down castle invitation after Harry's move

Princess Kate and Prince William, who have spent last few days at Balmoral Estate, reportedly did not stay in the castle with the rest of the family amid reports of possible reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were photographed attending church at Crathie Kirk last weekend, reportedly said no to a castle invitation with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple reportedly preferred to stay at a three-bedroom cottage built in the traditional style of Scottish lodges, it is shrouded in secrecy, with very few photographs released to the public.



It emerges amid reports that Prince Harry has contacted his old friends and aides in the UK and reached out the King as "he's not happy in the US" and wants to be with his dad amid the monarch's cancer battle.

William and Kate did not, however, stay in the 52-bedroom castle like the rest of the family, but in their own cottage, nestled in a secluded spot on the 5,000-acre estate, according to reports in Tatler.



Tam-Na-Ghar is reportedly the site of some of Kate and William's happiest times together. It is, however, one of the Waleses' most special homes. Kate has been a regular at Tam-Na-Ghar ever since she began dating William in 2001. It is said to be close to Birkhall, the King's home on the bank of the River Muick.

On the the hand, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been staying in Birkhall - the couple's Scottish retreat, located near Tam-Na-Ghar.

Future King William has recently claimed that a big part of him would always be in Scotland, as his family has deep connections there and it's such a fun part of his childhood and upbringing.

