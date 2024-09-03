Brad Pitt's romance intensifies with Ines de Ramon amid messy divorce 

Brad Pitt's romantic getaway to Venice with girlfriend Ines de Ramon has sparked joy amidst his divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.
The couple joined George and Amal Clooney for a double date at the Venice Film Festival, making their red carpet debut.
Sources close to the group revealed that their affectionate display wasn't just for the cameras.
"[Pitt] seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet," a source shared, describing their intimate night out at Cipriani Hotel's pool bar and restaurant.
The evening outing for Pitt, Ramon, George Clooney, and Amal Clooney was a blend of work and play.
According to an eyewitness, the gathering began with a private photo call at the hotel, where Pitt and de Ramon arrived around 7:30 p.m. to join Clooney, who was already engaged in a "deep convo" with Tilda Swinton.
Our source described the scene, saying, "After saying warm hellos, Brad and George went over to the pool to take their photos, then came back over to mingle in the bar."
The group of around eight people was in high spirits, with our spy noting, "All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs."
After a brief stop at Cipriani, the group took a water taxi to dinner, with Pitt affectionately holding de Ramon. They ended the weekend with a red-carpet appearance for their new film Wolfs.
