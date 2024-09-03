Anne Hathaway shares rare details from Taylor Swift's concert

Anne Hathaway had her cruel summer moment this summer

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is Anne Hathaway’s core memory.



The Idea of You actress, 47, had a marvellous time during the summer as she travelled to Europe, around the same time as the Grammy-winning musician's tour in the continent.

Hathaway took to Instagram, as she relived the fun memories of her vacation, putting it together in carousel post.

The pictures glimpsed into her adventures in the Grecian landscapes. The photos also featured her experiencing Swift’s epic Eras Tour concert.



In the true Swiftie style, the actress showed off her Eras Tour friendship bracelets. The hand-made jewellery featured names of Swift’s songs Love Story, Lavender Haze, Mastermind, and Back to December.

In one image, Hathaway captured the Anti-Hero songstress in her element on stage.

However, this is not the first time Hathaway gushed over Swift.

Previously in July, The Princess Diaries actress took to Instagram stories and shared videos of Swift’s concert in Germany which she attended.

"Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @TaylorSwift!!! Huge shout out to the incredible Eras crew!!! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER,” she wrote alongside the video.

The Academy Award winner’s carousel included pictures of her wearing eye masks, watching movies, eating fresh fruits, drinking coffee, and going to the gym.

Fans expressed their excitement over the actress’ photo dump with one of them commenting, “such a well deserved vacation so happy you shared it with us!!!!!!” while another chimed in, “It also filled my heart with joy.”

“okayyyy annie in her influencer era comin throughhhh,” another enthused.



“A very Solène summer,” one said in reference to her hit movie with Nicholas Galitzine.

