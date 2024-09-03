BTS' Suga shuts down ambassadorship loss rumors with new move

BTS's Suga has been drowned in legal troubles after DUI incident on August 6

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, has silenced doubts about the future of his ambassadorship, a role he was seemingly on the brink of losing.

Amid speculation that Samsung is about to cancel its partnership with the BTS member, he has returned to modelling for Samsung Electronics amid ongoing DUI investigation.

On August 31, Samsung Electronics Paraguay’s official social media platforms released a series of new advertisements for their latest projector featuring the 31-year-old rapper.

The fresh series of ads comes nearly a week after a report from the Korea Herald quoted an insider from the brand saying, "Regardless of their fandom, there are risks in having an ambassador that has caused controversy," without naming the K-pop icon, they added. "There is a need to carefully consider their partnership."

"With this said, it doesn't mean that Samsung will exclude him from the campaign right away," the source continued. "They have contacts with all BTS members. Unless Suga leaves the group, it is hard for them to do anything."

This report comes on August 28, given Samsung social media channels, especially in Germany, removed images of Suga, 31, after his DUI incident.

Samsung Electronic Germany shortly deleted promotional photos featuring Suga endorsing the latest mobile, while Samsung Deutschland made the same move.