Patrick Schwarzenegger shares major update about upcoming nuptials with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger addresses wedding plans with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger has recently shared major update about his upcoming wedding with fiancée Abby Champion.



In a new interview with GQ, the Midnight Sun actor talked about her wedding plans, saying, “As I've learned, the role is just to make sure that she's happy, just whatever she wants to do.”

Patrick, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, told the outlet, “I'm happy to give my opinion on things, and otherwise I'm just there to support her and make it so that she has the best day that she wants.”

“That's really my job,” added the 30-year-old.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2023, revealed that the wedding will be held in 2025 because of Patrick's filming schedule for season 3 of The White Lotus.

At the time, Patrick's family shared his excitement about the engagement on social media.

Patrick and his fiancée star alongside each other in a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger’s upcoming fall-winter collection, shot by Alasdair McLellan in New York City, per GQ.

The Gen V actor told the outlet that working with Champion “was an opportunity to showcase our relationship in a place like New York that just felt so beautiful and all-American and fall and Central Park”.

“It's something that me and my family and Abby [watched] each and every Sunday when it was out for the first and second season, especially during COVID,” he told GQ.