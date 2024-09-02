Sophie, Edward, and Anne have 'extreme reservations' about Charles’ handling of Andrew

Anne, Edward, and Sophie are unhappy with how the monarch has managed the situation

Sophie, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne are reportedly "disappointed" with King Charles over his approach to a royal dispute.

The King is pressuring his younger brother, Prince Andrew, to vacate his Royal Lodge residence and move to a smaller royal property.

Recently, King Charles terminated the contracts of ten Royal Lodge security staff, intensifying the conflict with Andrew. According to a source, Anne, Edward, and Sophie are unhappy with how the monarch has managed the situation.

The source told Women's Day: "Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern.

"Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal.

"This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it.

"Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons."

The insider added that Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also unhappy with the King over the treatment of the Duke of York and his reaction has left Queen Camilla upset.

"There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected.

"He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability."

Prince Andrew signed a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate for the Royal Lodge in 2003.

Andrew is refusing to leave Royal Lodge and plans to pass his lease over to his daughters after his death.

The King had been funding private security guards that cost £3million a year since Andrew lost his armed police protection.

An insider said regarding the security team: "They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.

"It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."