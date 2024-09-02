Ed Sheeran's cousin expresses frustration after legal threat from singer's record label

Ed Sheeran's cousin 'disappointed' after record label threatens legal action.

Ed Sheeran’s cousin, Jethro Sheeran—an aspiring rapper known by his stage name Alonestar—has expressed frustration after being hit with a legal threat from the singer’s record label, Warner Music.



The dispute arose over the cover art for Jethro’s single Raise Em Up, which he had planned to feature himself alongside his famous cousin.

However, Warner Music demanded that Ed’s face and name be removed from the artwork, despite the pair collaborating on the song back in 2010.

Speaking to The Sun, Jethro shared his disappointment: "I was super disappointed in him. Even my lawyers were shocked by how he could do this to family.

But it’s OK—I’m doing great, working on my new album. I wish him the best, just far away from me."

Jethro Sheeran, known for his collaborations with music heavyweights like 2Pac, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and even Michael Jackson, has been in the spotlight recently after a legal dispute with cousin Ed Sheeran.

The aspiring rapper has also featured on several of Ed’s singles, including Move On, Pause, and You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.

Despite the family rift, he continues to thrive in the music industry.