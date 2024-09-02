Jessica Alba makes childhood dream come true with heartfelt gesture

Jessica Alba makes parents proud with thoughtful gesture

Jessica Alba surprised her family by making a grand gesture after working on the “project of her dreams.”



The Sin City actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, August 31, to make announcement following the completion of her ‘dream’ project.

Alba revealed her parents’ sweetest reaction after she bought her father’s childhood home, which they were planning to sell for her grandmother’s medical care.

She documented the entire journey as she recorded moments from when she opened up to her parents about buying the house.

She wrote in the caption, “Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams… I surprised my parents by buying them a house!! Now, it wasn’t just any house — it was extra sentimental as it was my grandfather’s house that my father grew up in.

“After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother’s medical bills. Well… I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along.(sic)"

In the video, the 43-year-old actress shared her stance on talking it out with her parents.

She referred to it as the hardest part of her journey, noting, “The last piece of the puzzle is I have been trying to figure out how to tell you guys that I’m gonna buy you guys this house. So don’t buy it yourself.”

In response, her father couldn’t help but glee over his daughter’s achievement.

He said, “I know he’d be really proud of my baby girl. I’m able to live in the house and hopefully make him proud.”