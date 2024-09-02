Louis Tomlinson makes surprising confession about Oasis return

Louis Tomlinson has his fingers-crossed for Oasis tour

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, who is a big fans of the hit '90s band, Oasis, made a sad admission.

Oasis, the band led by the estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, announced their reunion last week, 15 years after their disbanding.

The Manchester-based band had announced a 17-date tour across the United Kingdom and Ireland, playing venues such as Manchester's Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park.

The tour announcement was met with fan’s extreme excitement but millions expressed their disappointment about the mismanagement they faced while buying tickets.

Fans had a series of complaints against Ticketmaster, including long waitlists, technical errors in the website and the cost shooting up.

One of the disappointed fans was the X Factor star Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson was asked by a Sky Sports broadcaster while he was attending the Monza Grand Prix if he had got the tickets. “I didn't! I was in the queue, but I never got a number," he replied.

The Back To You hit maker added, “To be honest, I got caught up with qualifying yesterday but I did try."

The broadcaster suggested that Oasis could send Louis tickets themselves for the upcoming concert, to which the singer responded, "I've got my fingers crossed!"