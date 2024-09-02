Jennifer Lopez gets groove back in new outing amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez shows off her dance moves on a shopping trip

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly having the time of her life enjoying her single life after filing divorce with Ben Affleck.



The Marry Me actress, 55, was photographed with her daughter Emme out on a shopping trip to Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, on Saturday, August 31.

J.Lo looked cheerful as she was seen flaunting her dance moves riding down the escalator, while 16-year-old daughter made a video of them.

The Ain’t Your Mama singer sported a casual look in a tank top, a denim skirt and metallic-gold sandals, pairing it with jewellery and a saddle bag.

This outing update comes after the Oscar nominee posted a carousel of photos making a statement that she is “at peace.”

The carousel features the highlights of her summer including the Atlas actress’ pictures with children and sister Lydia Lopez.

The same day J.Lo was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California attending some event.

Although Lopez appeared relieved after her divorce, according to People Magazine, she has been “hit hard” by the break up.

Lopez filed for divorce from the Argo actor, 52, last month. The documents were filed on the same date as of their two-year Georgia wedding anniversary.