Lana Del Rey gives major update on her love life

Lana Del Rey gets candid about dating rumours

Lana Del Rey is finally breaking her silence on her rumoured relationship with Jeremy Dufrene amid family drama.

On Saturday, August 31, the singer didn't hold back from taking to the Instagram comments section of the post that claimed to have an "update on Lana Del Rey's new man."

This comes after the alleged Instagram account claimed that Dufrene, “Lana’s new beau, is an alligator tour guide… who also recently separated from his wife. Jeremy’s daughter took to Twitter/X to share that she found out about her dad’s new romance with the stunning singer through social media and her thoughts on everything unfolding.”

The Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd singer shutdown hearsay as she wrote in the comments, "No"

She returned with another comment, adding, “Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter.”

The now-edited version of the post featured an alleged screenshot of Jeremy and his daughter's conversation.

It said that Dufrene "doesn’t understand social media i’m in tears” and “everyone is fighting.”

The pair made headlines after they were spotted holding hands last weekend in the U.K., Reading & Leeds Festival.