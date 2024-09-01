Lana Del Rey gives major update on her love life

Lana Del Rey is finally breaking her silence on her rumoured relationship with Jeremy Dufrene amid family drama.
On Saturday, August 31, the singer didn't hold back from taking to the Instagram comments section of the post that claimed to have an "update on Lana Del Rey's new man."
This comes after the alleged Instagram account claimed that Dufrene, “Lana’s new beau, is an alligator tour guide… who also recently separated from his wife. Jeremy’s daughter took to Twitter/X to share that she found out about her dad’s new romance with the stunning singer through social media and her thoughts on everything unfolding.”
The Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd singer shutdown hearsay as she wrote in the comments, "No"
She returned with another comment, adding, “Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter.”
The now-edited version of the post featured an alleged screenshot of Jeremy and his daughter's conversation.
It said that Dufrene "doesn’t understand social media i’m in tears” and “everyone is fighting.”
The pair made headlines after they were spotted holding hands last weekend in the U.K., Reading & Leeds Festival.
'The Penguin', is slated to debut on HBO and Max on September 19
Princess Anne makes rare comments on life as a working royal
Michael McCary overcomes health issues to rejoin Boyz II Men onstage after 21 years
Jennifer Lopez finally breaks silence on her divorce with Ben Affleck
Oliver Stone recalls Robert Downey Jr.'s unscripted moment in 'Natural Born Killers'
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement with her first public appearance amid divorce