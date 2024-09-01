Brittany Cartwright shuts down trolls mocking her divorce as 'PR stunt'

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor earlier this week

Brittany Cartwright opened up about her recent split with Jax Taylor on her podcast.

The 35-year-old reality star, who released a new episode this Saturday, August 31, slammed trolls who were calling her divorce a mere tactic to boost ratings of their reality TV show, The Valley.

“It's the furthest thing from that," she said during the episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. "My decision to file wasn't made lightly or quickly.”

Shedding light on the future of the reality show, the social media influencer admitted that this season has been “the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” referring to her divorce.

The divorce is one of the key events covered for the upcoming season.

However, the Kentucky native gave the disclaimer that she is not sharing this to gain sympathy because, “I know that this is the life I chose and I'm so fortunate in many ways, but I will always want to be real with y'all.”

She admitted that it took “courage and strength” to step out of a toxic marriage but she had to do “what was best” for her.

"It's been very difficult but I'm stronger than ever,” the mom of one continued. She also shared that her “motivation” is three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, “who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”

