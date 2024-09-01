Justin Baldoni sends meaningful message after ‘It Ends With Us’ backlash

'It Ends With Us' star Justin Baldoni shared a message for domestic abuse survivors

Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us star responded to recent backlash with a heartfelt message.

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, to share an open letter for domestic abuse victims commending their resilience.

“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope,” the Jane The Virgin actor penned.

While Baldoni admitted not completely understanding their pain, he extended his support for the survivors and claimed that he empathises with them fully.

“I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all,” he continued. “May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all.”

Baldoni’s latest directorial project, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, landed him in a controversy with co-star Blake Lively.

The rumours of a feud between the co-stars' emerged when Baldoni was notably not pictured with rest of the cast at the New York premiere.

Moreover, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, and even Hoover unfollowed Baldoni on Instagram.

Inside sources revealed that the Baldoni-Lively rift started because of their creative differences as Lively was not keen on Baldoni's vision.

The movie also received backlash for downplaying domestic abuse and fans expressed great disappointment to hear Lively talk about it lightly, despite it being the central theme of the movie, in press interviews.

However, Baldoni's post was well-received by the fans as they lauded him for his heartfelt statement.