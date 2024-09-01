Aaron Taylor-Johnson turns heads in sleek black tuxedo at Battleground premiere

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s sweet birthday post for Aaron.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made a striking impression at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, stepping out in a sharp black tuxedo for the premiere of Battleground.

The actor exuded sophistication in a sleek blazer and matching trousers, complemented by a classic bow tie and a crisp white shirt.

The star has had an eventful year, with high-profile roles on the horizon.

He’s set to terrify audiences in the much-anticipated horror film Nosferatu, slated for a Christmas Day release.

Additionally, Taylor-Johnson will appear in the superhero flick Kraven The Hunter and the zombie thriller 28 Years Later, alongside Cillian Murphy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, celebrated her husband’s 34th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of photos.

The 57-year-old director's post featured a dynamic snapshot of Aaron leaping against a graffiti-covered backdrop, showcasing his high-energy spirit.

Another image captured him flaunting his shirtless physique while diving into the sea, and a third showed him lounging in a New York subway, napping with his cap pulled over his face.

In her sweet caption, Sam referred to Aaron as her "love" and added a black heart emoji, marking the occasion with affection.

Despite their fiercely private relationship and occasional public scrutiny over their age gap, the couple’s bond remains strong.

They first met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2009 and share two daughters, Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 11, along with Sam's older daughters from her previous marriage, Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 16.