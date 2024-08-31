Madonna lauded for 'great' parenting despite workaholic lifestyle

Madonna is a mother to six children

Madonna may juggle family life and her role as the "Queen of Pop," but she ensures she outperformed in both.

In a recent interview with People, Madonna’s long time friend Debi Mazar praised Madonna, 66, for being a great mother to her six kids, raising them as warriors.

Mazar, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday, married chef Gabriele Corcos in 2002. They share daughters Evelina, 22, and Giulia, 18.

While the Popular songstress is mom to six children: Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 24, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 12.

"It's the whole process of life. We're just two women that have careers in the public eye, and we've raised kids," Mazar reflected on how the two being working women balanced their work life and family. "We're very protective and private with our family."

"I am, but she can only be as private as the world allows her to be," noted the actress, who first met the Material Girl vocalist at the N.Y.C. nightclub Danceteria, and later she hired Mazar as the hair and makeup artist on her first-ever music video for Holiday.

"I'm really proud of her," Mazar has been friends with Madonna for over four decades, continued. "She's a great mom" who give her kids the "tools for survival and education and to be warriors, as all moms do."

"At the end of the day, she's just like any one of my girlfriends except she happens to be Madonna, who doesn't stop working," she concluded while discussing her new series Kaos, streaming now on Netflix.