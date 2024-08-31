Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton cheer on ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

'One Tree Hill' sequel is in works 12 years after the original series

One Tree Hill is returning with a better and safer place!

After several outlets, including People, confirmed that the popular series is slated for a sequel starring Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton reprising their roles of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, the latter took to Instagram to celebrate the return.

"What if you really can go back home?" she began the caption. "If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honour our fans?"

"Sign us up," Burton, 42, continued. "There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea."



"It really is the place where 'everything’s better and everything’s safe,'" she added in the caption of her Friday, August 30, post.

The two actresses to helm the reboot of the popular series, which is in the early stages of development, celebrated by posting a recent cast reunion photo with Danneel Ackles and Bevin Prince.

It is pertinent to note that the One Tree Hill sequel is coming 12 years after the original show was aired, from September 2003 to April 2012.