Bobbi Althoff slams body critics, ‘You guys aren't nice to anyone’

Bobbi Althoff hits back at haters

Bobbi Althoff has had enough of the baseless criticism over her “appearance.”



The influencer took to Instagram to post a video as a reply to all the haters, saying, “you don't have to call me out for my insecurities.”

“I am so tired of all of the comments of people saying, ‘She ruined her face and she can't even move her face, it’s so frozen, she has so much filler,’” the Really Good Podcast host said in the video shared to her page Aug. 26.

“Let me just set the record straight,” Althoff added. “The only thing I have done to my face is that I have a little bit of filler in my upper lip. Okay? That is it.”

“Can a girl gain some weight in her face without you guys saying she has cheek filler? And can a girl be insecure about her upper lip and get some f–ing lip filler without you guys f–ing commenting under it?”

The 27-year-old continued, “We all know I did it. We can all see it. You guys aren’t f–ing stupid,” she said, “You don’t have to call me out for my insecurities when I do something to change them, because you guys will also be the first people to say, ‘Oh, where is her upper lip?’”

“My face is not frozen, okay?” she said, making a point by moving her eyebrows up and down.

Altoff made it clear that she doesn’t have cheek filler, even though “you guys seem to think I do because I put on a lot of weight.”

Althoff, who is a mother daughters Isla, 2, and Luca, 4, with her now-estranged husband Cory Althoff, shared that “a year ago I was breastfeeding all the time and when I stopped, I put on about 20 lbs., and a lot of that weight went into my face.”

As per the nursing and parenting advocacy organisation, La Leche League International, breastfeeding burns 500-700 calories a day.

She explained that’s maybe why she gained weight, “because “you’re no longer burning those extra 500 or so calories per day.”

The social media personality called out the people for their “rude behaviour”, and how they “don’t seem to care about [their] digital footprint,” and that she doesn’t know “a single successful person or normal person who leaves hater comments under anything.”

“You guys can be pretty f—ing brutal to me, and to every single person on the Internet. You guys aren't nice to anyone, but it's just annoying and it's embarrassing for you — not for me.”

She continued, “Everyone in my life is good. The only thing that isn’t good is you, apparently, because you’re a f—ing weirdo and you obviously don’t have any friends because if you did, you would be talking s–t about me to them and not under my comments.”

“So take this as a sign to go reflect on all your terrible decisions that have led you to where you are right now.”

Althoff ended her hitback with a message, saying, “Channel your hate into doing something positive for yourself.”



