Jenna Ortega addresses ‘unplanned matching moment’ with Winona Ryder: Watch

Jenna Ortega says she was 'mentally intertwined' with Winona Ryder

Jenna Ortega has recently addressed her dress matching moment with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Winona Ryder at the Venice Film Festival



Speaking at the movie’s U.K. premiere in London on August 29, Jenna told PEOPLE that she and Winona had no discussion about their coordinating tulle attires for the film festival.

“We didn't even talk about it,” said the Wednesday star.

Jenna spoke to the outlet, “No, I don’t know if Winona noticed but it was funny because, we didn’t talk about it all.”

However, the Miller’s Girl actress added, “We both were wearing tulle skirts so it's kind of fun that we were mentally intertwined and we didn’t realise it.”

In the photos from the event, Jenna was seen wearing red Dior Haute Couture gown, which nodded to an outfit donned by Winona’s character Lydia Deetz in the original 1988 movie.

She accessorised with a necklace, bracelet and rings in white gold, pink gold and diamonds as well as a matching red makeup look.

Interestingly, Winona’s attire featured a cropped blazer and vest with contrasting buttons, a white button-up shirt and a floor-grazing skirt.

Meanwhile, Jenna and Winona along with the rest of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast, started the 81st edition of the film festival.