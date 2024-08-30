Prince Harry's 'deeply emotional' wish for 40th birthday: 'complete shock'

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his sister-in-law has deteriorated over the last few years

As Prince Harry's 40th birthday approaches on September 15, he is said to wish for a reconciliation with Princess Kate, according to a source.

Currently, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales are not on speaking terms.

The source said: "With Harry’s birthday fast approaching, he has been speaking about maybe reaching out to Kate because it's on milestones like this when he really misses her.

They continued: "She helped plan his 30th birthday and he feels bad that she won’t be involved and would love to catch up with her and see how everything is."

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Kate has only made two major public appearances in 2024, at Trooping the Colour in June and the men's Wimbledon final in July.

Prince Harry feels the royals need each other during this time, an insider told OK.

The source said: "He knows that will never happen because Kate would never go behind William’s back and she will stay loyal to the royals.

"It would be a complete shock if they had peace talks but Harry still feels they all need each other."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Since then the couple have launched multiple public attacks on senior royals, including William and Kate, through TV interviews and Harry's autobiography.

Meghan Markle would not stand in Harry's way of reconciling with the Princess of Wales, the source added.

The insider said regarding the Duchess of Sussex: "She has her reservations over it because she’s seen how much Harry has been hurt by them but if that’s what he really wanted, then she wouldn’t ban him from speaking to his family.

"They have all said their part and she would like to move on but it’s difficult."

Prince Harry and Prince William attended their uncle's funeral in Norfolk this week but did not speak.

On Wednesday, the brothers were in the same room for the first time in over a year but according to eyewitnesses they kept their distance from each other amid their ongoing feud.