Katy Perry recalls birth of daughter Daisy with a sweet statement

Katy Perry shares a throwback video with fans

Katy Perry looks back fondly at the day of her daughter’s birth and the day her fifth record came out.

On Thursday, August 29, the Roar singer took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself after giving birth to daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

In the video, Perry was asked, "What day is it?," to which she replied, "It’s the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it’s the day my 5th record comes out."

Before the hospital clip, Perry celebrated the anniversary of the album release on her Instagram stories.

"Happy 4th birthday to my album smile," she penned in all capital letters.

With a picture of the cover art for the album, she asked her followers, "Where were you when this album came out, I’ll show you where I was."

The Dark Horse singer then followed with the throwback clip of herself in a hospital bed in 2020. She shared that her album came out a day after she had given birth to her daughter, now four.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-one also shared a TikTok video of Daisy helping her sign autographs.