Barry Keoghan cheers on ex Sabrina Carpenter's new track amid breakup rumours

Barry Keoghan gets candid about his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is reportedly celebrating his split with Sabrina Carpenter in style.

The Saltburn actor, who starred in Sabrina's music video Please Please Please, took to his Instagram to hype up the 25-year-old singer's new song, Busy Woman.

This comes after Sabrina took a moment to appreciate her fans for showing tremendous love and support to her latest album, Short n' Sweet.

In the meantime, the Espresso singer also announced the release of her surprise song titled Busy Woman.

She wrote in the caption, "Surprise b*tch! I wrote Busy Woman with jack and amy just after i turned in short n' sweet and was so sad i couldn't include it... it's one of my favorites, so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!

"Available to download now for a limited time ONLY on my online store

"link in bio"

Responding to her post, Keoghan wrote in the comments, “Lets f---in go!!"

Meanwhile, he revealed his favourite song from the album on his Stories, respectively.

Previously, a source close to the former pair opened up to People Magazine about Sabrina and Keoghan's relationship, claiming that it's been somewhat "on and off" due to the actor's excessive drinking.

In addition, Keoghan also reacted to the breakup rumours by liking Sabrina's flirty Instagram post.