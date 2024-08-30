Prince Harry breaks silence after secret meeting with William

Prince Harry released new statement after leaving the royal family in shock with his unexpected visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly faced his brother Prince William for the first time publicly after King Charles' coronation ceremony, which took place in 2023.

The estranged brother reunited at the funeral of their late mother, Prince Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral at St Mary's church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

As reported by The Sun, the secret reunion took place on Wednesday, however, William and Harry maintained distance throughout the service, sources revealed.

Now, the former working royal seemingly broke silence as he shared a delightful message to extend warm wishes to the "members of the Invictus community," who will be "competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games!"

In a new post on the official Instagram page of Invictus Games, the statement reads, "Good luck to all members of the Invictus community who will be competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games!"

"There have been many Invictus Games alumni that have competed at the Paralympics and many that won medals in their respective sports."

"Our work is focused on recovery, both at an Invictus Games, and beyond, and for some competitors, adaptive recovery sports can turn into elite sports," the message concluded.