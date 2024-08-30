Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring’s cause of death revealed

RHOC alum Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring’s cause of death has been revealed.



According to what California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department coroner told TMZ Thursday, Waring who passed away earlier this year in March, at the age of 35, lost his life to the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine, which is an antipsychotic medication.

The report states the manner of the death as accidental.

While revealing the news of Waring’s death in April, Peterson, an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, shared about drugs being a probable cause of death when.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Peterson shared in a lengthy Instagram caption, that she wrote along a carousel of photos of her late son through the years.

“No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” she grieved. “Every fiber in my body hurts.”

The former Bravolebrity added that “Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life,” but gave up and “the challenge was too great.”

Though Waring’s “childhood was filled with deep intellect, humour, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, bodyboarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music,” he had to struggle with “adult hardship.”