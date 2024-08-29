Barry Keoghan to star opposite Cillian Murphy in Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders’

Barry Keoghan joins Cillian Murphy in the upcoming movie, Peaky Blinders

Barry Keoghan is going to star opposite Cillian Murphy in the Netflix’s highly anticipated movie, Peaky Blinders.



Deadline reported that Barry, whose role is kept under wraps, will appear alongside Cillian and Rebecca Ferguson in the Tom Harper-directed movie.

The outlet previously reported that Peaky was confirmed in June by Netflix after Cillian revealed he’s going to return to the iconic role of Tommy Shelby.

The movie is written by the show’s creator Steven Knight who will also produce alongside Caryn Mandabach, Murphy and Guy Heeley.

It is pertinent to mention that executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.

Interestingly, the upcoming movie will be made in association with BBC Film.

At the time of movie’s announcement, Cillian issued a press statement, saying, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Steven also said at the time. “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Meanwhile, the outlet previously reported that the story would be set during World War II. Production is expected to begin later this year.