Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin broke up before ‘Madame Web’ press tour

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin relationship ups and downs

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin broke up earlier this year, but “got back together” after some “space apart”.



“Chris and Dakota did break up [earlier this year] just before she went on her press tour for Madame Web,” a source told Us Weekly.

The insider noted that the early 2024 was “a really difficult time” for Johnson.

“But the space apart did them good, and when Dakota got back, they got back together,” they added.

The 34-year-old actress and the 47-year-old musician started dating in 2017, after they met each other through a mutual friend.

The source also addressed the rumours from back in March, that claimed that the couple has “been engaged for a while” but have no plans “to make some huge public announcement”.

They explained that the Madame Web lead and the Coldplay frontman were “not in a huge rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date set just yet.”

The rumours of a breakup between Johnson and Martin were initially fueled when the actress was spotted without her engagement ring while Martin toured with his band overseas.

However, the speculations were soon debunked by Johnson’s rep, who said that the rumours are “not true” and that the couple is “happily together.”