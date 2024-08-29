Scooter Braun hits back at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island party

Scooter Braun claps back at Taylor Swift's star-studded party

Scooter Braun has recently slammed Taylor Swift for not inviting him at Rhode Island party.



Braun took to his Instagram Story on August 27 and re-shared photos from singer’s trip to Rhode Island with her friends.

In the caption, he quipped, “How was I not invited to this?!?” adding the hashtag, “#laughalittle.”

Earlier, Taylor celebrated by spending the weekend with her boyfriend Travis Kelce after finishing the European leg of singer’s Eras Tour at her Rhode Island mansion.

The star-studded event included teammate Patrick Mahomes and family, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Taylor’s longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also present.

On August 27, Scooter opened up that he had “finally watched” the Discovery+ docuseries Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which reflected on his feud with the singer.

For the unversed, Scooter and Taylor’s conflict started in 2019 when the former was criticized for purchasing the back catalog of her music from Big Machine Records.

At the time, Taylor claimed she was offered a contract to “earn” the rights to her music “one [album] for every new one I turned in”.

In a 2019 Tumblr post, Taylor wrote, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she remarked.

Dishing out details about his feud in 2021, the music manager told Variety, “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.”

He claimed, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused.”

Scooter mentioned, “I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding.”

“The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me,” he added.