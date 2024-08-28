General Hospital star 'blinsided' to leave show after two decades

General Hospital star axed from the show after two decades

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco was reportedly 'blindsided' to discover her departure from the show after 21 years.

The 48-year-old actress has become a well-known face of the show just over two decades and is now set to quit the American soap this fall.

The Soap Opera Network confirmed her departure in a statement that also offered an insight into Kelly's reaction after she learned that her role was coming to an end.

The actress, who has featured in around 2000 episodes of the show, will make her final appearance later this year.

Previously, Kelly starred in General Hospital’s spin-off series Port Charles as Livvie Locke for three years ahead of joining the original cast of the show.

Fans expressed their concerns over her exit, leaving heartfelt messages for the actress.

One fan commented, “Kelly did NOTHING to deserve this and that's all I'm gonna say about it."

Another chimed in, adding, "Kelly Monaco has been disrespected by Frank, Varni, & their writers for YEARS. Constantly sidelined & why? Not like Sam (McCall) ever struggled for material."

The heartbreaking news comes after the show's head-writer Patrick Mulcahey announced his exit.

However, Star Trek star Sawandi Wilson has joined the cast of the show, bringing in a whole lot of surprise for fans.