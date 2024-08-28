Pink cheers up daughter with pep talk before DNC: ‘Just do your things'

Pink ease her daughter before the mother daughter duo's performance at DNC

Pink shared glimpse into the pep talk she gave to her daughter Willow before their recent performance at the Democratic National Convention.



On Tuesday, August 27, the 44-year-old singer shared a photo dump on social media, capturing highlights from her busy weeks, including behind-the-scenes moments from her Summer Carnival Tour and DNC appearance.

"It’s been a busy few weeks," she captioned the post, which featured a video of the So What songstress encouraging her daughter before their DNC performance on August 22.

In the video, Pink tells Willow, "Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will." She made sure to ease her teenage daughter before their performance, "It’s going to be brilliant. Ok? I’ll be ready."

Another performer who joined them on stage wished them well, saying, "Have a good time," to which Pink responded with "Thanks."



Willow, 13, joined Pink to perform the 2017 hit What About Us just before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her groundbreaking nomination acceptance speech.

The performance was made even more special with Willow receiving pep talk from her mum before stepping into the spotlight.

The carousel also included several snapshots of Pink delivering powerful performances during her Summer Carnival Tour.