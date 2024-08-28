Demi Moore gets candid about feeling lost in Hollywood post motherhood

Demi Moore speaks out on ageism in Hollywood

Demi Moore is reflecting on her bittersweet experience in Hollywood after celebrating her 40th milestone.

The 61-year-old actress, who is widely known for her role as Molly Jensen in the Romance/Thriller Ghost, shared her stance on taking a brief hiatus to raise her three daughters with former husband Bruce Willis in the late 1990s'.

Moore revealed she "didn't belong" and felt out of place when she returned to the industry.

During an exclusive interview with Michelle Yeoh for Interview Magazine, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle star explained, "I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked.

"And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me. I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother ... Where do I fit in? It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat."

To which, the 62-year-old host responded, "Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore.

"It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.

"It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-ol, or 60-year-ol be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it."

Moore rose to fame after starring in films like Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo's Fire, and About Last Night. She established her name with her groundbreaking role in Ghost, the highest-grossing film of 1990.