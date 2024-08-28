Angelina Jolie gleams with pride over Zahara’s big milestone

Angelina Jolie daughter’s Zahara is making waves of her own as she marks a big milestone in her college journey.

The 19-year-old, who is currently studying at Spelman College, joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and was filmed performing a big number for the class of 2028.

Zahara took to the stage with her sisters at the recent AKA Leadership Night, which has made the Eternals actress gleam with pride.

“Angelina is proud of her, her AKA sisters, and all of the extraordinary young women at Spelman,” a source told People Magazine.

In a video uploaded onto YouTube, the teen, who joined the sorority back in November 2023, was seen dancing in front of the huge crowd.

Jolie’s proud moment comes amid her bitter feud and legal troubles with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two exes have been embroiled in legal battle over their French vineyard.



Moreover, the custody of their shared minor children has been a great source of contention since Jolie made domestic abuse allegations amid Pitt.

Meanwhile, the children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 – have seemingly sided with their mother.

In a video, which emerged last year, Zahara introduced herself as a new Alpha Kappa Alpha Mu Pi chapter member, declaring, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

The name drop came as a brutal dig to Pitt and it was also followed by Shiloh, who legally filed to drop Pitt from her name the very day she turned 18.