Travis Kelce excites Taylor Swift with major announcement

Taylor Swift's romance led Travis Kelce to new heights as the hugely popular sports personality announced to embark on new chapter of his life.

The NFL athlete and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast series New Heights! cracked a lucrative deal with Wondery, a podcast studio, owned by Amazon.

The brothers signed a nine-figure deal with the business giant and will be producing season 3 of their podcast with them.

The CEO of Wondery told The Hollywood Reporter, "We’ve been watching the growth of the podcast, really since it was launched, and I have been building a relationship with Travis and Jason and getting to know them for a while now."

He added, "Sports is a really exciting category for podcast listeners. It’s a strategic priority of Wondery’s and Amazon’s. So there were a lot of reasons to think about joining forces here on the New Heights podcast."



Moreover, Travis and Jason expressed their excitement to begin this special journey.

The brothers said, "We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights."

They added, We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3..."

