Jenna Ortega gives befitting reply to rumours about dating Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega addresses rumours she's dating Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega gives a befitting response to speculations about dating Johnny Depp.



On August 26, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star reflected on bizarre rumour in a video interview with BuzzFeed.

When questioned about the “craziest rumour” she’s heard about herself, the Wednesday star responded, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone.”

“It’s so insane to me. I never said anything like that,” remarked the 21-year-old.

Jenna stated, “I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

“I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny…’ and I laughed because I don’t know that person,” recalled the Miller’s Girl actress.

For the unversed, celebrity Instagram account DeuxMoi first linked Jenna to Johnny last year but the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s representative rejected the rumour.

Interestingly, Jenna and Johnny are both working with director Tim Burton in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenna also opened up about her celebrity crush while growing up.

Jenna replied, “My first crush was Barack Obama and it was during his first election and I was smitten.”

Meanwhile, The Fallout actress revealed which genre she would like to explore in the future.

“I do love surreal stuff so anything kind of sci-fi I think is pretty cool,” said Jenna, adding, “I think it’s just an interesting script so I am invested in it.”