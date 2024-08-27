Hayley Williams supports Chappell Roan's 'brave' stand on fan boundaries

'I'm really thankful Chappell is willing to address it,' says the Paramore frontwoman

Hayley Williams is voicing her support for Chappell Roan's bold stance on setting boundaries with fans.

Following Roan’s Instagram post addressing "predatory behaviour (disguised as ‘superfan’ behaviour)," the Paramore vocalist shared the message on her own Instagram Story — which has since expired — expressing gratitude for Roan’s courage in confronting these issues.

Williams, 35, praised Roan’s bravery in a heartfelt repost, stating, “This happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. Social media has made this worse. I’m really thankful Chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. It’s brave and unfortunately necessary.”

On August 23, the Hot to Go! artist, 26, addressed her followers on Instagram, calling for respect after dealing with “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.”

She emphasised her need for boundaries, asserting, “Women don't owe you s***. I chose this career path because I love music and art, not because I accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Roan clarified that while she is “at work” during performances and press events, she is “clocked out” in other settings, and she rejects the notion of owing anything to strangers even if they’re “expressing admiration.”