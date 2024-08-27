Bruce Springsteen silences retirement rumours with hilarious response

Fans of The Boss grew concerned after a string of postponed concerts and health concerns

Bruce Springsteen is making it clear — he’s not going anywhere.

During his concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday, August 23, the 74-year-old rock legend addressed swirling rumours about his retirement and a potential farewell tour of the E Street Band.

The Boss left no room for doubt, declaring to the crowd per a fanmade video, “We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls***. Jesus Christ. No farewell tour for the E Street Band!”

As the E Street Band’s current world tour continues, with the next stop in Washington, D.C. in early September, Springsteen reassured fans that this tour won’t be his last.

“Hell no… Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I wanna quit that,” he quipped, adding with a smile, “That’s it. That’s all it takes. I ain’t goin’ anywhere.”

Speculation about Springsteen’s future has been fueled by recent health concerns, including postponed concerts and a bout with peptic ulcer disease. However, The Boss remains as committed as ever, with upcoming dates scheduled for the rest of the year.

Despite setbacks, Springsteen has also delighted fans with surprise performances, including a recent appearance at a Zach Bryan concert where he joined in for a duet of his classic Atlantic City and their collaboration Sandpaper.