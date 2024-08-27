Taylor Swift puts Charli XCX feud rumours to rest with high praise

Charli XCX also addressed the feud rumours, noting that 'people are gonna think' whatever they want

There’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

Despite ongoing rumours of a feud between the pop stars, Taylor, 34, couldn’t help but sing praises about Charlie in the latter’s New York magazine cover story published Sunday, August 25.

"I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard Stay Away in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always," Taylor said, referring to Charli’s hit single from her 2011 album, True Romance.

Often renowned as a wordsmith herself, Taylor had nothing but compliments for Charli’s songwriting prowess.

“She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off."

Speculation of a feud began when Charli, 32, released her song Sympathy Is a Knife from her Brat album.

Fans speculated that the lyrics, which mention feeling insecure around another woman, might be a dig at Taylor and her past relationship with Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975 — the same band that Charli’s fiancé, George Daniel, is part of.

However, Charli herself dismissed the speculation in the cover story interview, explaining, “That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety” but noting that “people are gonna think what they want to think.”